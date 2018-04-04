Rural Rantoul man gets conditional discharge on cocaine charge

URBANA — A rural Rantoul man who had cocaine in his vehicle late last year has been sentenced to two years of conditional discharge and ordered to pay fines, fees and costs of about $1,650.

Angel Rodriguez-Ramos, 20, of the 1900 block of County Road 3000 N, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of cocaine.

Speaking through a Spanish translator, he admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on Dec. 22, he had fewer than 15 grams of the drug in a car that a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy stopped on U.S. 45 near Leverett Road north of Urbana because its registration was improper.

A search of the car, driven by Rodriguez-Ramos, turned up about 12 grams of cocaine in different bags.

In return for the guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton dismissed a more serious charge alleging that Rodriguez-Ramos intended to sell the cocaine.

Conditional discharge is a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer.

Clifton said Rodriquez-Ramos had no prior criminal convictions.

