Rural Gifford house destroyed by fire

This vacant rural Gifford house was destroyed by fire the evening of April 2. Gifford Fire Chief Rich McFadden said the fire is of suspicious origin.

GIFFORD — Fire of a suspicious nature consumed a vacant house in rural Gifford Monday night.

Gifford Fire Chief Rich McFadden said the house, located about 4 miles west of Gifford, was not connected to electrical service or LP gas service.

The Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 8:55 p.m.

“It was fully involved when we got there,” McFadden said. “The roof caved in within 10 minutes.”

Rantoul and Ludlow fire departments and Pro Ambulance also responded via mutual aid.

About 34 firefighters answered the call.

McFadden said firefighters pumped about 20,000 gallons of water on the house but could not save it. He said the Gifford department was on the scene for about six hours putting out hot spots.

There were no other buildings nearby.

The property is owned by the Dorothy Schlensker trust.

