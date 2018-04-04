Police arrest suspect in post office, two additional robberies

URBANA — A man has been arrested in connection with three armed robberies that took place last week in Champaign-Urbana.

Champaign police Lt. Nathan Rath said Champaign officers, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested Marcellus Dorvel Ward, 39, who listed addresses in Rantoul and Urbana, at 3 p.m. Tuesday on charges of armed robbery.

Rath said police believe Ward is responsible for a Thursday morning armed robbery of the post office at 202 S. Race St. in downtown Urbana, a Thursday-night robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 243 S. Mattis Ave., C, and a Saturday-afternoon robbery at Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart at 2610 N. Prospect Ave., C.

In all three holdups, the robber, who was wearing a distinctive hat, displayed a gun while demanding cash. No one was injured.

Rath said Ward was arrested without incident and taken to the Champaign County Jail.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies should contact the Champaign Police Department’s Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

