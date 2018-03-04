Saltsgaver named Officer of the Year

RANTOUL — Being a police officer isn’t just hard on the officer. It’s also difficult for an officer’s family.

Brad Saltsgaver thanked his wife, Renea, for “the years of support she’s given me” after he was recognized as this year’s Rantoul Exchange Club Police Officer of the Year last week.

The honoree said officers’ families sacrifice “with the odd hours, the shift work, the weekends, the holidays, the double shifts, the callouts.”

Saltsgaver said there is a great deal more that goes on behind the scenes in police work than what most people see.

Renea Saltsgaver, who is a registered nurse who works at Danville Correctional Center, said being married to a cop is hectic. And while she has gotten used to it in many ways, “there’s days when things bother me.”

“Usually it’s after the fact,” she said. “He’ll come home and tell me something happened. I’ll stew about it for a few days, and then you kind of get over it and go on. Like he said, ‘This guy had a gun next to his seat and very easily could have shot me’ or chasing somebody down an alley and the guy had a gun, and it could have went very differently.”

Brad Saltsgaver, a 25-year veteran of the department, works the day shift as a patrol officer. He also has experience as an investigator, which he called his favorite part of the job.

“You kind of make a difference with people” as an investigator, Saltsgaver said. “Usually you’re involved with serious crimes, crimes involving children. It makes you feel good when you intervene and maybe pull a child out of a bad situation and prevent them from further abuse.”

In Saltsgaver’s estimation, his hard work and dedication are his strengths.

Saltsgaver said he got to meet a number of state’s attorneys and judges while working in investigation and learned of the high regard with which the Rantoul Police Department is held. He thinks one reason is the teamwork with which officers work in the department.

“Officers have weaknesses, and they have strengths,” the 49-year-old Saltsgaver said. “It takes a team to put a police department together.”

He gave as an example an incident that occurred while he was working as an investigator. A rash of car burglaries was hitting Rantoul as well as Paxton. The culprit would smash windows and steal purses. Officer

Kurtis Buckley told him that while he was working in Gibson City, he had arrested a man in that city who was committing the same type of burglaries. The man was living in Rantoul, and Buckley knew where.

They did a stakeout at the apartment complex where the man lived. After two-three hours, the officers were informed a spotter truck owned by Rantoul Products had been stolen and was westbound on U.S. 136 — and “this guy was from LeRoy. It’s got to be our guy,” Saltsgaver said.

LeRoy police were contacted and told the truck was headed their way. The culprit parked the vehicle at a truck stop and fled on foot into a corn field. Bloomington police brought their canine to the scene, and the dog tracked down the burglar about 400 yards into a field “and took this guy down and tore his knee up,” Saltsgaver said.

The culprit confessed to the burglaries in Rantoul and Paxton.

“That goes to show teamwork,” Saltsgaver said.

A native of Mt. Carmel, Saltsgaver started with the police department in 1994. He earned an associate degree in administration of justice from Olney College. Among his duties is serving as the department’s firearms instructor. He previously served as field training officer and was a member of the street crimes unit. During his career, he has earned two achievement awards, two commendations, two merit awards and one award for valor.

Things weren’t easy growing up for him. His father died at age 10, and he was raised by his mother.

Saltsgaver, who lives with his family in Gifford, said his original goal was to become a state trooper, but state police had a hiring freeze in the early ‘90s when he was looking for a job. He took part in a ride-along program with Mt. Carmel police. It was tough for a time. Saltsgaver worked a non-police job on midnights six nights a week while going to school full-time. All while he had a family. His internship required him to work 40 hours a week with the police department.

“It was hectic,” Saltsgaver said.

He remembers two years after getting hired in Rantoul, his former police instructor came by the police station and told him state police were hiring. But hirees had to work two years in Chicago.

“I said absolutely not. I’m not moving to Chicago,” he said. “I’m settled here in Rantoul. I’m just going to stay here. We’ve had a good department all those years.”

Saltsgaver has three children — Tanner, Tessa and Tasha.

Also nominated for officer of the year were Officer Chuck Casagrande, Detective Jim Schmidt and K-9 Officer Jerry King.



