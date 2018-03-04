Police chief discusses department's core values

RANTOUL — It’s been a year of firsts for new Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown.

Sworn in last August as the village’s top cop, last week’s Exchange Club Officer of the Year recognition was a first as well for Brown.

The police chief said he had the opportunity to meet one on one with each member of the department, and one thing he asked each to do was to identify the department’s core values.

“It’s critical to maintain the trust of our community,” Brown said. “Core values support our vision, shape our culture and reflect what is important to our organization.”

He said some values that were repeatedly identified by department members were integrity, respect and pride.

“Integrity — commitment to honesty, candor and ethical behavior,” Brown said. “It’s an acceptance of individual responsibility and accountability for our actions and decisions. It’s recognizing we are stewards of the public trust and we have a commitment to service that is transparent.”

Brown said when they speak of respect, “We speak of valuing human life, safety and dignity.”

“It’s a commitment to treat all people with respect, compassion and concern, treat people how we want to be treated. Respect is also a champion of diversity and welcoming individual perspectives, backgrounds and opinions.”

When speaking of pride, Brown said it is “taking pride in ourselves, pride in our service, our department and the village. It’s a dedication to professionalism, service and moral courage. It’s exceeding expectations of our community and our co-workers, and it’s striving for quality and continuous improvement.

Brown recognized the police department employees who have come and gone in the last year.

Lt. Jeff Wooten retired after 26 years with the department and is now serving as deputy director of METCAD.

Liz Frankie retired as operations manager after serving for 42 years.

Officers Eric Ruff and Tim Rivest left the department — Ruff departing in July and joining the Urbana Police Department, and Rivest leaving in December and joining the Champaign Police Department.

Haley Mennenga was hired as a police officer in August, has completed her field training and is assigned to second shift.

Jacob Brand was hired in January, has completed his field training and is a third-shift officer.

Skyler Sieving was also a January hiree and will graduate in April from the Police Training Institute.

Anita Wright joined the department as a police service representative, and Jared Thomas is the department’s new IT computer technician.

