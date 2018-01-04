Police: Avoid exiting car after a crash

SPRINGFIELD — In the wake of three recent deaths of people who got out of their cars after highway accidents, Illinois State Police have a word of advice: Don’t.

One of those accidents involved University of Illinois wrestler Francis Edelen, 21, of Manhattan, Ill., who was struck by passing motorists on Interstate 57 near Rantoul on the night of March 21.

On Saturday, a 64-year-old Shelbyville woman died on Illinois 128 just north of Shelbyville around 4:20 a.m., and later that same night, a 63-year-old Springfield woman died on Interstate 72 near Cisco.

For reasons that only they know, all three got out of their vehicles after being involved in crashes, a temptation police say to avoid.

“Generally, the safest place is in your vehicle with the seat belt on,” a release said.

Other tips include:

— If your vehicle is in a lane of traffic and you can safely move it, do so.

— Call 911 to report the crash before you call home or your insurance company.

— If you must get out of your vehicle, move far off the roadway and keep your eyes on traffic. Do not try to direct traffic or step in front of traffic to try to wave down help.

The Governors Highway Safety Association reported the number of pedestrian fatalities in 2017 was at a 25-year high.

Three out of four interstate pedestrian fatalities occur after dark. In many cases, drivers do not see the pedestrian until it is too late, and there is no time to react or brake.

Most pedestrian-related fatalities involve a pedestrian running in front of a vehicle or crossing the roadway.

Illinois law states that motorists passing crashes should slow down, move over and be aware of surroundings. On Jan. 1, 2017, Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law, was expanded to require motorists to move over for all stopped vehicles.

If you see a crashed vehicle along the road, call 911.

mschenk@news-gazette.com