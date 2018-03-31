Rantoul man arrested again for aggravated DUI

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man's failure to stop at a stop sign and his heavy cologne were among factors that led to his arrest early Saturday for aggravated driving under the influence.

Rantoul police also learned that Emmanuel Lugo-Velez, 34, of the 100 block of East Sangamon Avenue, was wanted on a warrant for failure to show up in court last year on a 2016 aggravated driving under the influence case.

Assistant State's Attorney William Lynch said about 1 a.m. Saturday, a Rantoul police officer noticed a sport utility vehicle failed to stop on North Garrard Street near Congress Avenue, so he pulled it over.

The driver, later identified as Lugo-Velez, had a strong smell of cologne coming from him and told the officer he didn't have a driver's license.

After the driver admitted he drank a couple of beers, the officer had him perform field sobriety tests, which showed signs of impairment, Lynch said.

The officer could also smell a "moderate" odor of alcohol coming from Lugo-Velez, who refused chemical testing and initially gave police a different name.

Lynch said when police finally learned his true identity, they found that he had failed to appear in court last May in connection with his arrest for aggravated DUI by University of Illinois police Sept. 30, 2016.

In that case, he is alleged to have driven drunk at a time he didn't have a license.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Lugo-Velez on the new case at $75,000. He is expected to be formally charged in the new case Monday.

