UI wrestler killed in I-57 wreck may have been hit by 3 vehicles

RANTOUL — State police say a University of Illinois wrestler who was killed on Interstate 57 last week after an accident may have been hit by three vehicles.

Trooper Tracy Lillard said Francis Edelen, 21, was a driver of one of two vehicles involved in a crash March 21 in the southbound lanes of I-57 at milepost 253.5, about 3 miles north of Rantoul, and walked away from the scene for an unknown reason. He was about two-tenths of a mile south of the crash site when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle or vehicles in the right lane of traffic.

Last week, state police said preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Edelen was initially hit by a large vehicle, possibly a semi, which left the scene. On Wednesday afternoon, they said further investigation revealed that two other vehicles may be involved.

They said one is a passenger or lower-profile vehicle that would have front-end damage, including to the hood, windshield and roof. The other vehicle is a higher-profile automobile such as an SUV, a minivan or a pickup truck.

Lillard said police also found tire marks that indicate that at least one vehicle swerved to avoid the scene, and they are looking to speak with that driver, or anyone else who was there — including the occupants of three vehicles that a witness said were stopped on the southbound shoulder of I-57 near Mr. Edelen’s body and drove away as the witness pulled over to the shoulder.

Anyone with information should call state police 217-278-5004 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers tips may lead to a cash reward, and state police also said a reward is possible.

tditman@news-gazette.com