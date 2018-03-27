Ford County sheriff warns motorists in wake of recent deaths

PAXTON — Following three fatal traffic accidents in Ford County in March, Sheriff Mark Doran said the sheriff’s department will be ramping up efforts to ensure drivers are obeying the law.



In a letter to media outlets, Doran said he is “very concerned” about the number of fatal crashes and other accidents involving serious injuries that have occurred in 2018 in Ford County. “Speeding and distracted driving have played a large role into most of these crashes,” Doran said.



This month alone, a Champaign woman was killed March 17 in a two-car collision near Paxton; a Michigan woman was killed March 15 in a two-vehicle accident near Piper City; and a rural Loda man who was last seen at a Penfield tavern was found three days later underneath his crashed pickup truck in a Ford County ditch.



“I am issuing a warning to all Ford County citizens and to those traveling through Ford County that I am directing the deputies to pick one day out of their week to primarily work traffic enforcement,” Doran said. “During this day of the week, unless they are on a call for service, the deputies will be on the roadways targeting excessive speed and distracted driving.



“This is not a money-making venture for the county; this is a life-saving effort to keep people’s eyes on the road and to slow them down.



“If motorists choose to speed and/or text while driving through Ford County, the consequences include a chance of receiving an expensive citation, a court date and an inconvenience. This is not good, but it is not a good day when we respond to a fatal crash scene.”