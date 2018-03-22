Search on for 3 vehicles after I-57 fatal wreck near Rantoul

Illinois’ Francis Edelen is taken down by Iowa’s Thomas Gilman in the 125-pound match in January 2016 at Illinois’ Huff Hall. Mr. Edelen was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night on Interstate 57 near Rantoul.

Updated 3:35 p.m.

RANTOUL — Illinois State Police say a member of the University of Illinois wrestling team was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 57 3 miles north of Rantoul.

Trooper Tracy Lillard said Francis Edelen, 21, of Manhattan, Ill., had been involved in a two-car accident around mile marker 253.5 at around 9:37 p.m. on I-57 southbound.

Lillard said Mr. Edelen was the driver of one of the vehicles and had left the scene of the crash on foot, possibly attempting to flag down help, or get a ride. About 2/10ths of a mile south of the first crash location,

Mr. Edelen was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle or vehicles in the right lane of traffic.

State police said Mr. Edelen’s southbound silver 2005 Hyundai sedan struck the rear of a southbound 2013 Buick LaCrosse driven by Stuart Anderson, 65, of Cissna Park, causing significant damage.

Both vehicles came to rest in the right ditch.

Anderson was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene by the Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit revealed Mr. Edelen exited his vehicle, he may have been initially struck by a large vehicle, possibly a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination.

A witness observed three vehicles stopped on the southbound shoulder in close proximity to the body of Mr. Edelen. The vehicles were described as a green car, a white SUV and an unknown third vehicle. As the witness pulled over to the shoulder, the three vehicles were driven away.

“This is shocking news for our team and coaching staff as no words can truly reflect the emotions that we are going through at this time,” said Illini wrestling coach Jim Heffernan. “Francis was a productive member of our program. We are extremely saddened by this news. We just released this news to our team, so the healing process after the loss of a teammate and friend has just begun.”

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman also weighed in Thursday morning.

“Our hearts are broken by the news of Francis Edelen’s passing. Losing someone so early in his life when he has so much yet to experience and to give is a tragedy of the highest order,” Whitman said. “Our thoughts are with Francis’ family and friends. We will come together and draw strength from each other as an Illini family during this difficult time.”

Mr. Edelen graduated from Oak Forest High School.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Illinois State Police Zone 5 Investigations Tip Line at 217-278-5004.







