Coach: 'I still can't believe he's gone'

Francis Edelen, killed in a Wednesday night hit-and-run accident on Interstate 57 about 3 miles north of Rantoul, saw his most action as an Illini as a true freshman in 2015-16. He was the starter at 125 pounds, winning two matches. He competed at the Big Ten meet, but did not place.



“He kind of got called to duty early his freshman year just because of circumstances,” Illinois coach Jim Heffernan said today.



In his second season, Mr. Edelen redshirted. He competed unattached in open events and went 6-8 with four pins.



He moved to 141 pounds this season and didn’t have any matches.



“This year was kind of in a rough spot just with a couple of guys who had great years, sitting behind them,” Heffernan said. “He was always a productive kid to have.”



Heffernan first recruited Mr. Edelen after getting a call from Brad Sikora, the principal at Oak Forest High School. Sikora was a Illini letterman in the late 1990s.



Heffernan described Mr. Edelen as “a regular kid, like most of our guys.”



Heffernan last saw Mr. Edelen the weekend before the team left for the NCAA meet in Cleveland.



“I still can’t believe he’s gone,” Heffernan said. “It’s entirely too early.”



Because the campus is on spring break, most of the wrestlers are out of town. Heffernan contacted the team shortly after he heard about Mr. Edelen’s death.



“I’ve never been through this before,” Heffernan said. “Hope I am never through anything like this again.



“That’s an awful thing for his family, his friends, his high school coaches. It’s a terrible thing.”



Mr. Edelen was a standout wrestler at Oak Forest. He set a record at the 2014 state meet with a 10-second pin in the preliminary rounds.

