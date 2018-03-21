Rantoul's Jones likely to become next Champaign County sheriff

URBANA — Decades after working his way up through the ranks of Champaign County law enforcement, Rantoul resident Allen Jones is likely on his way to becoming the next sheriff.



The county's chief deputy, Jones easily defeated his opponent for sheriff, Greg Worrell of Thomasboro, in the Republican primary, getting three-quarters of the votes.



The primary win places Jones in a nearly certain position to succeed his boss, longtime Sheriff Dan Walsh, who didn't seek another term.



There wasn't a Democratic primary race for sheriff, though Democrats could still run a candidate in the general election in November.



Waiting out the returns at Attie's Bar & Grill in Urbana with family and friends Tuesday night, Jones said he thanked everyone, recognizing the campaign took the efforts of a lot of people.



"I'm excited. I'm happy," he said.



He's also looking forward to his remaining months as chief deputy, he said. It's going to give him a chance to learn more from Walsh before the sheriff leaves office.



A career law-enforcement officer, Jones received a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and attended the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.



In his 28 years with the sheriff's office, he worked his way up from a correctional officer to chief deputy.



Jones and his wife, April, live in Rantoul and have four sons, and he spends some of his free time volunteering as an assistant baseball coach for Rantoul High School.



Jones had a commanding lead of 79 percent in early voting, and he stayed consistently well ahead as returns came in throughout the evening.



While he got out and campaigned, Jones said, he knows the election outcome isn't in the candidate's hands. But in this case, he believes, the experience and leadership he has already shown in the sheriff's office mattered.



Worrell ran for sheriff with decades of law enforcement experience himself. He works as a security officer at Lincoln's Challenge Academy in Rantoul and a part-time police officer in Fisher.



Jones had the name recognition, Worrell said.



"It's hard to fight someone who's been in there for 28 years. It's an uphill battle," Worrell said. "But hey, I had fun. I really enjoyed it. I met a lot of people."



