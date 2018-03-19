Wanted: Information on House of Flowers burglar

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a business burglary in Rantoul.
Sometime between noon Saturday, March 10, and 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 12, an unknown person broke a window and entered the House of Flowers, 113 E. Sangamon Ave.
The burglar pried open a register and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.
