Rantoul man charged with sexual relationship with teen

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man who has worked as a custodian at Rantoul Township High School is due to be in court Saturday morning for the setting of bond on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said Aron R. Nash, 45, of the 1400 block of Southpointe Drive was arrested Friday morning after admitting he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female.

The charge, a Class 2 felony, carries a prison sentence of three to 10 years if Nash is convicted.

Bouse said police were alerted Tuesday evening by a family member that it was believed Nash was having a sexual relationship with a juvenile female.

Police met with school officials on Wednesday, and Nash was placed on leave prior to school that day.

During an interview with police, Nash would not disclose “what was going on with the juvenile.”

In an interview with the juvenile, she said there had been “some type of physical relationship” but not a sexual one.

Police conducted another interview with Nash Friday morning, and Bouse said Nash admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen.

Nash was taken to the Champaign County jail Friday.

The teen is a student at RTHS, but “based on the investigation, this is not a relationship that started at school,” Bouse said.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



