Man who fired gun from SUV gets probation

URBANA — A 20-year-old Loda man was sentenced Monday to two years of probation for a weapons offense committed just north of Rantoul.

Austin Flessner pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd to misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card after his arrest for allegedly firing a gun out the window of a sport utility vehicle on Thanksgiving in rural Rantoul.

More serious felony charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons were dismissed.

The negotiated settlement is almost the same as that imposed on co-defendant Wyatt Morris, 21, of Rankin, in January. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card and had a charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons dismissed.

A third defendant, Tristan Zoller, 20, of Loda, is supposed to be back in court March 27 on his case.

A police report from the sheriff’s office said Morris was driving north near the intersection of county roads 1700 E and 3200 N at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 when the vehicle did a U-turn and traveled back to Rantoul.

Flessner, the front-seat passenger, was seen putting a gun out of the window and firing one shot into the air.

When police stopped the vehicle and the trio got out, police found a spent shotgun shell at the feet of Zoller, who was a back-seat passenger.

Officers recovered a loaded gun.

