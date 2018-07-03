Man who fired gun from SUV gets probation

URBANA — A 20-year-old Loda man was sentenced Monday to two years of probation for a weapons offense committed just north of Rantoul.
Austin Flessner pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd to misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card after his arrest for allegedly firing a gun out the window of a sport utility vehicle on Thanksgiving in rural Rantoul.
More serious felony charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons were dismissed.
The negotiated settlement is almost the same as that imposed on co-defendant Wyatt Morris, 21, of Rankin, in January. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card and had a charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons dismissed.
A third defendant, Tristan Zoller, 20, of Loda, is supposed to be back in court March 27 on his case.
A police report from the sheriff’s office said Morris was driving north near the intersection of county roads 1700 E and 3200 N at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 when the vehicle did a U-turn and traveled back to Rantoul.
Flessner, the front-seat passenger, was seen putting a gun out of the window and firing one shot into the air.
When police stopped the vehicle and the trio got out, police found a spent shotgun shell at the feet of Zoller, who was a back-seat passenger.
Officers recovered a loaded gun.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.