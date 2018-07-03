False home address nets prison time for sex offender

URBANA — A convicted sex offender who failed to supply police with a correct address has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Shawn Lattimore, 26, whose last known address was in the 500 block of North Penfield Avenue, Rantoul, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to failure to register as a sex offender, admitting that in July of last year, he gave Rantoul police an incorrect address.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said police checked and found he was not living there.

Convicted in 2012 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Lattimore is required to register as a sex offender with police in the city in which he lives.

He was initially sentenced to four years of probation in connection with the molestation of girls in Rantoul that happened during 2011, while he baby-sat them.

His probation was revoked in 2013, and he was resentenced to 51/2 years in prison.

Lattimore was given credit on his sentence for 207 days already served. Webber allowed him to be released from jail until Monday, when he is to report for prison.

