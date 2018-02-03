Wreck near Fisher takes motorist's life

FISHER -- A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Fisher on Thursday.
The deceased, a 29-year-old male, was the driver of a southbound vehicle on Illinois 47, preparing to turn east onto Champaign County Road 3200N, about 2 miles northeast of Fisher, when his vehicle was struck by another southbound vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.
According to Illinois State Police, the driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old Bolingbrook woman, and a passenger were also transported to an area hospital for observation with non-life-threatening injuries.
That driver was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper passing at an intersection and disobeying a no-passing zone.
