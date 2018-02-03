Updated: Wreck takes rural Fisher man's life

FISHER — A rural Fisher man was killed and two others injured in a crash in northwestern Champaign County on Thursday night, apparently caused by improper passing at an intersection.

Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said Joshua Hohulin, 29, was pronounced dead at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City at 9:46 p.m.

Illinois State Police said his vehicle was struck near the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 3200 N. about 8:07 p.m. by a vehicle driven by Devonique Ringo, 22, of Bolingbrook. Flessner said Mr. Hohulin was about a mile from his home.

The site is about two miles northwest of Fisher.

Police said preliminary information is that Mr. Hohulin was driving south on 47 and was slowing to turn east on 3200 N when Ringo’s vehicle, which was also southbound and that was trying to pass a third southbound vehicle, collided with him in the intersection.

The third vehicle kept going and was not involved, according to Illinois State Trooper Tracy Lillard.

Ringo and her passenger, also a 22-year-old female from Bolingbrook, were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ringo was issued tickets for improper passing in an intersection, disobeying a no-passing zone and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

All involved were wearing seatbelts.

Flessner said Mr. Hohulin was an organ donor. An autopsy is scheduled, but it appears he died of multiple traumatic injuries.

mschenk@news-gazette.com



