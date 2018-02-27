Rantoul man reports being robbed

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man told police he was robbed of cash by three men while he was walking early Saturday morning.

The 40-year-old resident of Mary Alice Road said he was walking in the 300 block of that street to Walmart when three men came up from behind, and he was pushed to the ground. He said he was punched and that money was taken from his pocket.

He said the men did not display weapons.

Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the man initially reported he had been robbed of $60, but called back the next day to report he had discovered another $200 had been taken.

Sullivan said the victim was unable to provide detailed descriptions of the assailants.

