Rantoul man receives minor injuries in fatal Iroquois County wreck

WELLINGTON — An Indiana man died in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Illinois 1 in rural Iroquois County.
A Rantoul man was among three people injured.
According to a state police report, Glenn W. Kolzow, 75, of Lafayette, Ind., was driving a station wagon north at 11:09 a.m. when he stopped at the intersection of County Road 500 N to wait for oncoming traffic to clear so he could turn left onto that road.
Behind his vehicle was a semitrailer driven by Kenneth R. Swanson, 53, of Midlothian.
At the same time, a car driven by Seth T. Moody, 29, of Danville and a minivan driven by David K.Y. Chin, 42, of Urbana were headed south on Illinois 1 toward the same intersection.
Police said the semi failed to stop and crashed into Mr. Kolzow's vehicle, which moved into oncoming traffic and smashed into both the oncoming car and minivan.
Mr. Kolzow was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Chin and his passenger, Stephen J. Robbins, 70, of Rantoul, were taken to a local hospital, where they received treatment for what police called minor injuries. It was unknown whether Moody's was injured.
Swanson was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
