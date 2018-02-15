Rantoul man charged with revenge pornography

RANTOUL — Village police arrested a 30-year-old Rantoul man for allegedly posting pornographic videos on the internet without the consent of a local woman.

Joshua M. Flynn, of the 1200 block of Aspen Drive, was charged with revenge pornography. He was charged at the Rantoul Police Department for an incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 7.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said a woman alerted police that Flynn, who is an acquaintance, had gotten pornographic videos off of her computer when he was working on it. After she learned Flynn had the videos, she said she reached out to Flynn’s girlfriend to get him to dispose of them, which angered Flynn, prompting him to post them on the internet.

Flynn was issued a notice to appear in court March 6.

Bouse said revenge pornography, which is a generic term for the charge of onconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, an offense that was created last year, is a Class IV felony that carries a maximum term of one to three years in prison upon conviction.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com