Driver ticketed for DUI after rolling minivan near Rantoul

RANTOUL -- Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Rantoul Saturday afternoon in which a Hammond, Ind., man was ejected from his vehicle after rolling it.
Angelo Justino, 40, was westbound on U.S. 136 about one-half mile west of County Road 1900 E, when the 1999 Plymouth Voyager minivan he was driving left the road, rolling several times and coming to rest on its roof about 50 feet into a field. The accident happened at 4:44 p.m.
State police said Justino was ejected and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Justino was ticketed for improper lane usage, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while license revoked and driving under the influence of alcohol.
