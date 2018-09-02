Ludlow woman gets 6-year sentence for robbing man she knew

URBANA — A Ludlow woman who admitted her role in robbing a Champaign man she knew has been sentenced to six years in prison.



Kristen Hewerdine, 40, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated robbery, admitting that on Sept. 17, she robbed a 48-year-old man in his Champaign apartment while indicating to him that she had a knife.



More-serious charges of home invasion and armed robbery were dismissed in return for her plea.



Assistant State’s Attorney Travis Ellis said the charges stemmed from an incident at the man’s apartment in the 500 block of East White Street.



Hewerdine used to date the man and went to the apartment that night to party with him. The victim mentioned to her in the course of conversation that he had recently been paid.



At some point in the evening, Hewerdine unlocked the door and let in a man later identified as Johannes Moore, 39, of Urbana, without the resident’s permission.



Police earlier said that the resident reported Moore was wearing black gloves and carrying a pocket knife with a 6-inch blade. Moore allegedly searched the man’s apartment for money and then handed Hewerdine the knife while he patted the man down for money.



Ellis said the pair took the man’s wallet, containing identification and cash, and his cellphone.



Police said the resident grabbed the knife from Hewerdine and ran for his door to escape, but the couple tackled him and hit him about the head. The man’s hand was cut when Moore allegedly pulled the knife from him. The man told police Moore allegedly choked him so he pretended to lose consciousness, and they left.



Police arrested Hewerdine about two months after the attack and located Moore Feb. 1. He’s due back in court Wednesday for a probable-cause hearing.



Hewerdine was ordered to make $385 restitution to the victim. She was given credit on her sentence for 73 days served.



Ellis said she had two prior convictions for driving under the influence.



