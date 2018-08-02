Man charged with firing shots at Foosland home

URBANA — A Rantoul man accused of firing shots at a house in Foosland last week has been arrested.

Sheldon D. Gross, 23, who listed an address in the 700 block of St. Andrews Circle, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant issued earlier in the day by Judge Brett Olmstead.

The state’s attorney charged Gross with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was found by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the charges stem from a shooting about 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, outside a home in the 200 block of Sixth Street in Foosland.

Apperson said Gross was allegedly selling cannabis to the man living there and was upset about the price the man was willing to pay. He allegedly made threats to shoot the man’s home. About an hour later, Apperson said, the man reported that someone shot at his house.

Apperson said there were adults inside, but no one was hurt. Deputies found four shell casings outside the home and evidence that bullets had penetrated the house.

Gross was arrested at a home in rural Foosland. He is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. He’s being held in lieu of $400,000 bond.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 felony with penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison upon conviction.

