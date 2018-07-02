Second stabbing victim won't cooperate with police

RANTOUL — A second stabbing victim in as many weeks failed to fully cooperate with village police to describe his attackers.

Police were contacted by personnel from OSF Heart of Mary hospital, Urbana, who said a patient had come to the emergency room at 12:51 a.m. Monday with a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Rantoul Police Sgt. Justin Bouse said the 43-year-old male was uncooperative in providing information.

“The only thing the patient would say was that it happened in Rantoul,” Bouse said. “He would not give us any information whatsoever.”

One week earlier, a 21-year-old Rantoul man sustained multiple stab wounds when several men entered his home.

Police were dispatched to the man’s home in the 300 block of North Drive at 2:39 a.m. Jan. 29. The victim had sustained stab wounds “in different parts of his body,” Bouse said.

The man said he wasn’t sure how many attackers there were, and police didn’t know if the man let them in or if the attackers broke in. The victim also did not provide descriptions of the attackers, who also took a small amount of money.

That victim, who was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, was expected to fully recover, police said.

It is not know if the two stabbing incidents are related.

