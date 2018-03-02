Second Chicago teen admits role in robbery at Rantoul nail salon

URBANA — A Chicago youth who admitted taking part in a robbery at a Rantoul nail salon in November will be sentenced next month.



The 17-year-old pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated robbery, admitting that he, or one of his two cohorts, used a gun to rob employees at Fashion Nails, 1279 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, on Nov. 9.



Following his plea, Difanis allowed the teen to return home with his mother pending his sentencing March 12.



"The detention-center report is one of the best I've seen," Difanis said.



The teen was one of three who entered the business that day. One of them displayed a gun, and the others took cash and cellphones from two women there, then got in a car and headed north.



State's Attorney Julia Rietz said a Rantoul police officer who chased the group for a while following the afternoon robbery was able to identify the teen who pleaded guilty Friday.



The car that he was driving crashed on the South Side of Chicago while state troopers were pursuing it. He and another teen, who has not been identified, got out and ran.



A 17-year-old boy who stayed in the car was arrested that day. He pleaded guilty two weeks ago to aggravated robbery before Judge Heidi Ladd, who sentenced him to three years of probation and 100 hours of public service.



Rietz said police found a large amount of cash in the wrecked car but never recovered any weapon.



The youth who pleaded guilty Friday was returned to Urbana for prosecution Jan. 5.



Arguing for his release, Assistant Public Defender Amanda Riess said the teen plans to return to school Monday in Chicago. She said his mother needed him at home to help care for his younger sister, who is blind.



Rietz asked that he remain in detention given the serious nature of the crime, but Difanis agreed to give him a chance to see how he behaves before sentencing.



The teen faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison but can't be held past his 21st birthday if he's sentenced to prison.



