Rantoul man sustains multiple stab wounds

RANTOUL — A 21-year-old Rantoul man sustained multiple stab wounds when several men entered his home early Monday morning.

Police Sgt. Justin Bouse said police were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 300 block of North Drive, where the victim had sustained stab wounds “in different parts of his body.”

Bouse said when officers arrived, they found the man covered in blood and said the victim did not provide much information.

The victim said he wasn’t sure how many attackers there were. Police don’t know if the man let them in or the attackers broke in.

Bouse said there was no damage to the door of the man’s home.

The victim was not able to provide detailed descriptions of the attackers, who also took a small amount of money from the residence.

The victim was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with non-life-threatening injuries. Bouse said the man is expected to fully recover.

