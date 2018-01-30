Wooten leaving police department to join METCAD

Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten, right, is shown with former Police Chief Paul Farber, middle, and fellow Lt. Alex Meyer. Wooten is leaving the department after 27 years for a position with METCAD.

RANTOUL — Things have changed a great deal since Jeff Wooten first hit the streets as a police officer.

It was the early ‘90s when Wooten, a Bloomington native who also worked full time for four years as a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer, began also working part-time as a patrol officer in Villa Grove.

“That was back in the day when you didn’t get any police training,” said Wooten, a lieutenant with the Rantoul Police Department. “Since I worked in the corrections office, I had the mandatory firearm training. Basically (at Villa Grove, it was), ‘Here’s the badge, and here’s the keys to the car.’”

Wooten called it “kind of scary” but also a unique opportunity to gain experience.

Wooten, 52, will leave the Rantoul department on Feb. 2 after 27 years to take the job as deputy director of technical services at METCAD in Champaign. METCAD receives and dispatches emergency calls to police, fire ambulance and other services.

Wooten has a history with METCAD. He was the department’s spokesman to the village board when the proposal was made to close Rantoul’s long-running dispatch center and transfer those duties to METCAD. He called the consolidation with METCAD “probably one of the cornerstone projects of my career.”

Discussion about the change began in 2009 before ramping up in 2013 and 2014. The switch took a great deal of research, Wooten said.

“We had to look at the long-term cost of maintaining our own system and service compared to going to METCAD and the service they could provide.”

The change involved shutting down Rantoul’s 9-1-1 center. There were also radio issues to consider, and numerous meetings were held to make sure everyone was covered and satisfied.

“It took quite a while to get through all that,” Wooten said.

He said the village has been satisfied with the switch.

“It couldn’t be better,” Wooten said.

Wooten’s experience as a part-time Villa Grove officer came in handy as he was hired as a patrol officer in Rantoul in 1991. He worked all three shifts. He joined the METRO SWAT team in 1997, and in 2000, he was hired as a Rantoul patrol sergeant, working the midnight shift for several years.

Wooten loved being a patrol officer and didn’t think he would ever want to do any other kind of police work. But then he got the opportunity to work in investigations in 2004 when Randy Davis, the department’s investigatons sergeant, wanted to take some time off from investigations and work the midnight shift as a patrol officer so he could spend more time with his son, who was a high school senior.

“Up to that point, I really didn’t have any desire to be in investigations,” Wooten said. “I loved working the road. That’s where I thought the action was at and the fun. I owe Randy a real thanks because that opened up my eyes to a whole new facet of policing that I had no desire to do.”

He called working as a detective one of the best jobs he has ever had.

Shortly thereafter, Wooten was able to begin working full time in investigations, where he remained until 2008 when he was promoted to his current position as administrative lieutenant.

Rantoul PD has two lieutenants. Alex Meyer is the department’s patrol lieutenant and takes care of scheduling and personnel issues on the patrol side. Wooten’s role has involved some personnel issues by overseeing the majority of the civilian staff, police support representatives, evidence tech detectives, school resource officers and animal control officer. The majority of his time, though, is with the police department budget, purchasing, asset forfeitures, all department policy updates and METRO SWAT matters.

Police Chief Tony Brown hasn’t worked with Wooten for long, having been named chief just a few months ago, but in that time, “I have been impressed working with him, how organized he is and how thorough,” Brown said. “I think that’s going to serve him well at the new job at METCAD.”

Wooten will succeed Greg Abbott as deputy director with METCAD. Abbott is retiring after 37 years.

“With Greg’s retirement ... those will be tough shoes to fill,” METCAD Director Ralph Caldwell said. “It will be nice to have Jeff to step in. He has had a stellar 27-year career at Rantoul.”

Wooten said he wasn’t itching to leave his current job, but the METCAD opportunity arose, so he decided to apply.

As for unique cases, there have been too many to single out in Wooten’s career, he said.

“Working investigations ... there were a number of cases that ... you have an opportunity to make a difference,” he said. “These are cases where someone either was killed or harmed severely, sex assaults, things like that where you have an opportunity to make a significant impact on the people that survived that event. One homicide case in particular that went to trial, we spent a lot of time with the family of the deceased. At the conclusion of the trial, when the defendant was found guilty, to get hugs from the family members because of the efforts that not only me but the other detectives did to bring that case to resolution is pretty gratifying.”

And there is always the unexpected.

One night, Wooten the detective was responding to a call at the edge of town in the middle of the night when he looked over at the car next to him. It was jammed with kids — “just kids everywhere,” he said.

Because he was headed to the call, he radioed for a patrol officer to pull over the child-laden car. There were 16 children jammed into a four-door sedan, all under the age of 5.

Wooten can’t remember the driver’s explanation for such a sardine experience, but he won’t forget the sight.

“It’s like the clown car,” he said with a laugh. “How do you get 16 kids in a car?”

Wooten and his wife, Dawn, have three children. He also has a stepson.

He said he has a lot of fond memories of Rantoul.

“I’m happy to have served,” he said. “I’ve found this to be a very rewarding community. I consider myself extremely blessed. This department has taken care of me; the community has, and ... I have been able to provide for my family.”

