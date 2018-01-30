Frankie retiring from police department after 42-year stint

About five years after her graduation from Rantoul Township High School in 1972, Elizabeth Frankie types on an electric typewriter in the office at the Rantoul Police Department. Frankie is retired from the department after 42 years.

RANTOUL — When Elizabeth Frankie began her employment with the Rantoul Police Department, modern technology consisted of electric typewriters, time clocks to punch the blotters that recorded phone calls and incidents and four red “hot lines” to Chanute Air Force Base security police, state police, the schools and fire calls.

There were no personal computers, no 9-1-1.

The Air Force base was still alive and well, Rantoul’s population was about twice of what it is today, and a young woman not long out of high school was starting what would become a 42-year odyssey.

That journey ends today (Jan. 31) when Frankie calls it a career.

“Yes and no,” Frankie responded when asked if it seems like more than 40 years.

A 1972 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, the 63-year-old Frankie didn’t know she wanted to make this her life’s work. Like so many graduates, she was searching.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do,” Frankie said.

She spent one year at Eastern Illinois University, where she enrolled in different courses trying to find what interested her. She called it “a frustrating year.”

Her father, Air Force Lt. Col. Wallie Frankie, recommended she try Parkland College. Frankie enrolled and was there the first year Parkland’s gleaming new campus was open. She enrolled in a criminal justice class, found that she enjoyed it and went on to earn an associate degree.

Someone who knew that a job had opened at Rantoul PD recommended that she apply for it.

“I really wasn’t sure if I wanted to become a police officer,” Frankie said. “It really wasn’t overpopulated with females at that time. So I thought, ‘I’ll just get my foot in the door and see how I like it.’”

She did ... and she did.

Frankie figured she would work there for a few years and then transfer to Western Illinois.

She never did make it to Western, but did earn a bachelor’s degree a few years later at Eastern Illinois — again at the urging of her father.

Frankie began as a dispatcher. She became a supervisor in 1983. She leaves as operations manager, a title she has held since 1999, the first and last person to hold the position in which she had oversight of the communications division. Formerly that division was the dispatchers in the 9-1-1 center, which was closed when Rantoul contracted with METCAD for receiving and dispatching emergency calls. Her position is being replaced by two new positions — police services representative supervisor and computer technician.

The change has meant a downsizing in the civilian staff, and it has meant a less-stressful job for Frankie.

Police Chief Tony Brown said Frankie excelled in the behind-the-scenes work that most people don’t see.

He said support staff work “is traditionally kind of under-appreciated by the community, but it’s a very key role for the police department. She has led that unit for a number of years, and her leadership has helped make us very successful.”

Brown said he has also enjoyed hearing some of the history of the department from Frankie.

Frankie started at Rantoul PD under Eldon Quick as police chief — one of seven under whom she worked, the others being Tom Lindzy, Allen Jones, Paul Dollins, Paul Farber, Erman Blevins and Tony Brown.

“I have seen a lot of changes over the years, ranging from the size of the department doubling since I started and the population of the village before and after the closing of Chanute Air Force Base” shrinking.

Frankie said prior to the advent of computers, license plate and driver’s license queries were done either through a look up on microfiche cards mailed by the state monthly, or a query on an old Western Union tickertape-style machine. FBI wanted posters were hung in the lobby each month.

The 9-1-1 system was implemented in the ‘80s, as was the startup of METCAD.

One of her most vivid memories was the visit of President Gerald Ford to Rantoul in 1976 when the Secret Service paid a call to the police station.

“It’s been quite an adventure,” Frankie said, “just eye opening about the town. You think you know the town before you start working here. Just what goes on behind the scenes sometimes” is an education. “Just knowing the streets. I grew up here, and I know how to get from here to there, but to know street names, to explain how to get to some location” was also something she had to learn.

That education broadened when Chanute closed in the early ‘90s and the department became responsible for enforcement there as well.

Prior to the implementation of street signs in the rural areas, it could be tricky to get personnel to an emergency call in the country. The caller had to give dispatchers directions to the scene, despite the caller’s feeling that “everybody knows where I live.”

Frankie said she has “no definite plans” for her life after work. “Just take some time off and enjoy retirement. Whatever comes up.”

She will maintain and perhaps expand on her hobbies, including “working out at the gym. I go to Curves. I like my Zumba. I love dance classes. I will probably get into some yoga classes I’ve been wanting to take.”

Frankie said she knows it is important to continue to get out and remain active.

“I have had a wonderful career working for the village of Rantoul Police Department. It has been quite a journey being part of the growth and development of this department and the village. It is with pride that I say I worked for and retired from the Rantoul Police Department. My prayers for all employees and representatives of the village of Rantoul will be for continued success in the coming years.”

