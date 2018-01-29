Rantoul man arrested for Credit Union 1 robbery

This man is alleged to have robbed the Rantoul Credit Union 1 Monday morning.

RANTOUL ­— Police arrested a 41-year-old Rantoul man Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a local credit union this morning.

About 4:40 p.m., the METRO SWAT team served a search warrant on a mobile home occupied by Matthew Olivero of 26 Fountain Valley mobile home park.

Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said Olivero was arrested for aggravated robbery.

Police received numerous tips from people who had viewed photos of the suspected robber on the Rantoul Press and News-Gazette websites and the police department’s Facebook page.

Olivero allegedly headed south after exiting the credit union.

Brown said video footage from an area business showed a vehicle that appeared to be similar to the one that was parked at Olivero’s residence at the time of his arrest, although no license plate number could be seen in the footage.

Police continued to search Olivero’s mobile home late Monday afternoon.

Brown said Olivero did not offer resistance. He was alone when the search warrant was issued.

The police chief said Olivero allegedly made off with about $9,200 after he walked into the Credit Union 1 Monday morning and implied that he had a weapon and demanded money.

Olivero was paroled in April 2017 from the Illinois Department of Corrections after serving less than a year of a three-year sentence on Ford County convictions for forgery and two counts of theft (more than $300).



EARLIER STORY:

RANTOUL -- Rantoul police are on the scene of a robbery at Credit Union 1.

Police Chief Tony Brown said a man walked into the credit union about 10:20 a.m. Monday and demanded money.

He was last seen heading south from the east door of the building.

The man's image was captured on video camera.

He was described as a white male, age 30-40, with short hair or balding, wearing sun glasses and wearing a green jacket with a white stripe. Brown said there was a red hoodie beneath the jacket.

He was also wearing blue jeans.

Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten said the man implied he had a weapon, although none could be seen.

There was no information on whether the man made off with any money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Rantoul Police Department at 893-5600.

More information when it becomes available.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

