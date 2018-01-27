Charges expected for molestation of a child

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man accused of repeatedly sexually molesting a child in his care is expected to be criminally charged Monday.

Isaiah Allen, 55, of the 1600 block of Symington Road, was arrested Friday night on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said police learned on Friday that a young girl who was in Allen’s care told a relative that he had sex with her on as many as 20 occasions since about summer of 2016 up to about a month ago.

An interviewer trained in questioning child sex victims talked to the child on Friday, Sullivan said.

Based on that interview, police felt they had enough information to arrest Allen.

Sullivan said Allen admitted to engaging in sex acts with the child.

Allen was expected to make a bond court appearance Sunday and be formally arraigned on Monday.

mschenk@news-gazette.com

