Updated: Rantoul man allegedly threatened police with knife

By DAVE HINTON

Rantoul Press editor

and MARY SCHENK

The News-Gazette

URBANA — A Rantoul man who was arrested for allegedly having a knife while attending a vigil for his slain brother earlier this month is due back in court later this week.

Rantoul police said Trayon Parker, 25, who listed addresses in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive and the 700 block of St. Andrews Circle, was arrested Jan. 20 after he allegedly became unruly during a vigil for Fate Young, 21, who was stabbed to death two days earlier.

Jarvis Garrett, 26, of the 200 block of Keystone Drive, Rantoul, has been charged with Mr. Young’s murder.

The vigil was being held near Mr. Young’s apartment on Harmon Drive, and Rantoul police were in the street watching.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said Parker, who said he was Mr. Young’s brother, approached police and allegedly yelled at officers while he was holding a knife.

That resulted in a crowd of people gathering near a police squad car, and, at one point, someone threw a bottle at one of the squad cars.

“The officers decided to disperse and back out of the area,” Bouse said. “They didn’t want it to escalate.”

As people began to leave, police returned and arrested Parker.

Rather than file a new charge against Parker, the state’s attorney’s office filed a petition to revoke the probation he was serving in a 2015 case for possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.

Parker was told to be back in court Feb. 2 for the hearing on the petition to revoke probation.

He is also awaiting trial on unresolved charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and cannabis that stemmed from his Dec. 29, 2016, arrest, following a search of his Rantoul home.

Also arrested in connection with the drugs found that day were Dequanta Wooten, 27, of Rantoul, and Mr. Young. Wooten’s case is also unresolved.



dhinton@rantoulpress.com

mschenk@news-gazette.com