Rantoul man gets probation for theft

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted to stealing from a resident of that village has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Quentin Hudspath, 24, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, pleaded guilty earlier this week before Judge Roger Webber to felony theft, admitting that he took televisions, PlayStations and other electronics from a home on Falcon Drive May 19.

In return for his guilty plea, another more-serious charge of residential burglary, which carries a mandatory prison term upon conviction, was dismissed.

Hudspath was also ordered to spend nine days in the county jail but was given credit for time served, and to make $600 in restitution.

Court records show Hudspath had a prior conviction for burglary.

Co-defendant Shadon Lattimore, 22, who was Hudspath’s roommate when they were arrested by Rantoul police in May, has failed to appear for court to face the residential-burglary charge. A warrant was issued for his arrest in September.

