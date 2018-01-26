Rantoul man allegedly threatened police with knife

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man who produced a knife in a threatening manner toward police who were monitoring a vigil being held in memory of a slain resident has been charged.

Trayon M. Parker of the 1300 block of Harmon Drive was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and mob action.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said Parker allegedly became unruly during the vigil the evening of Jan. 20 for Fate Young, 21, who was stabbed to death two days before.

Bouse said Parker indicated he is Young’s brother. Police listed an address for Parker at 1317 Harmon Drive, which is next door in the Love Apartments to where Mr. Young was living when he was killed.

Jarvis Garrett, 26, of the 200 block of Keystone Drive, Rantoul, has been charged with Mr. Young’s murder.

Bouse said Parker approached officers who were in the street monitoring the vigil for Mr. Young.

Parker allegedly began yelling at officers about his brother while holding a knife. That resulted in a crowd of people gathering near a police squad car.

At one point, someone threw a bottle at one of the squad cars.

“The officers decided to disperse and back out of the area,” Bouse said. “They didn’t want it to escalate.”

As people began to leave, police returned and arrested Parker.

