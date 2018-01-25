Woman, child escape serious injuries as car rolls on Dewey-Fisher Road

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman and a child escaped serious injury Thursday morning in a single-car rollover north of Champaign.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Mennenga said Kenda Fancher, 21, was northbound on County Road 1000 E around 7:45 a.m. when she braked before entering what are commonly referred to as the Dewey-Fisher curves because the road appeared slick.

Her Saturn car rolled over. She was wearing a seatbelt and the 11-month-old boy in the backseat was properly restrained in a car seat. Both of them remained in the car, which sustained heavy damage.

Mennenga said Fancher and the child were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital. Fancher sustained minor injuries, but there were no obvious injuries to the child, he said.

Fancher was issued a ticket for not having insurance.

