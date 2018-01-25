Rantoul man resentenced to 4 years after violating probation for burglary

URBANA — A rural Rantoul man has been resentenced to prison for residential burglary after admitting he violated the terms of his probation.



Champaign County Judge Heidi Ladd on Wednesday resentenced Wilbert Andujar-Ramos, 27, of rural Rantoul to four years in prison but agreed to recommend him for boot camp.



Andujar-Ramos was originally sentenced in June to probation and drug treatment for an April 25 break-in to a home in the 1200 block of Cypress Lane. A television and speaker system were stolen in the residential burglary.



Andujar-Ramos admitted he was stealing to support his crack-cocaine addition.



Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said Andujar-Ramos admitted he violated his probation by failing to report to a probation officer and by not getting a substance-abuse evaluation.



He was given credit on his prison sentence for 136 days served.



Court records show Andujar-Ramos still owes $800 in restitution to the victims.



