Police respond to fight with report of shot fired

RANTOUL -- Police responded to a fight with the report of a gunshot fired Tuesday afternoon near Rantoul Township High School.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said officers were dispatched at 3:19 p.m. to the intersection of Chanute Street and Congress Avenue, where a fight had broken out. The site is closed to the high school but not on school grounds.

Bouse said people at the scene were not cooperative, and several were running away when police arrived.

Officers at first could not veify whether a shot had been fired, but later found a spent shell casing in the roadway.

Bouse said there were no injuries in the fight.

He said police were in contact with high school officials during the incident. Based on the time of the fight, however, the school was not locked down.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rantoul Police Department or Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com















