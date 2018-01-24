Many Gifford residents angry with superintendent, school board's actions

GIFFORD — A group of Gifford area residents were angry. Angry about the Gifford Grade School superintendent’s lack of compliance with state safety requirements and angry with the school board’s failure to fire him following a special meeting Tuesday night.

Instead, the board directed Superintendent Rod Grimsley to begin complying with provisions of the Illinois School Safety Drill Act and to begin conducting annual review meetings with local first-responders.

About 60 members of the public attended the meeting, many expressing their displeasure with developments.

Police Chief Sean Weary said Grimsley had conducted the in-school safety drills two of the past three years but had not done so last year.

Grimsley did not convene any annual review meetings of first-responders the last three years in which fire, police and other emergency officials and a member of the public convene to discuss safety issues and make recommendations.

Grimsley reportedly wrote down the names of people he said attended the safety meetings, even though the meetings were not held.

Assistant Fire Chief Brodie Crozier said he became suspicious when he asked Grimsley for the district’s active-shooter policy three times over several years and got no response.

Crozier said he spoke to Weary, who indicated Grimsley had asked him to sign off on having attended an active-shooter drill. Weary, however, refused because he had not attended and no drill was conducted.

Crozier then requested records from the Regional Office of Education on the annual review meetings and saw his name and the names of other first-responders written down as having attended, even though no meetings were held.

Gifford resident Autumn Wake who has a child in the school system and has had two others graduate from there, said she is disappointed in the school board’s decision “because I feel like it was an open-and-closed situation.”

“He falsified documents that go to the state, and that’s illegal. So I feel like they were not making decisions based on the facts, and they were making decisions based on their personal opinions and feelings.”

Wake, a former Gifford Grade School employee — for 4 1/2 years in the cafeteria and for 2 1/2 years as a teacher’s aide — said during that time, she only participated in one active-shooter training drill. She said the training was never held when she was an aide, so she wouldn’t have known how to respond if an active shooter had been present.

Wake said she is upset “as a parent having students in that school, and then as a taxpayer in the town seeing the things that are unfolding and seeing how that affects all of us.”

Wake said she has a hard time accepting Grimsley’s apology as being a mistake.

“It was a knowing, willing act that has consequences,” Wake said.

A number of parents said they thought Grimsley should be fired.

Some cited issues in recent weeks, including a bomb threat in Oakwood and Tuesday’s fatal shooting at a Kentucky school. They said the same thing could happen in Gifford and that personnel would not be prepared to respond.

The board met for nearly two hours in closed session and reconvened to announce its decision: Grimsley would be required to hold the mandatory annual review meetings and active-shooter drills as soon as possible, and apologize to everyone involved.

Grimsley had no comment when contacted by the Rantoul Press.

In a joint statement issued by the school board and Grimsley, the superintendent said he took full responsibility for his actions.

It said that while he did not hold the required annual review meetings, he did solicit input from first responders and implemented various improvements to the school’s safety program.

It concluded, “The board appreciates Mr. Grimsley’s years of service to the district. Upon completion of the steps described above, the board will consider the matter closed.”

Crozier said the board of education shouldn’t consider the issue settled.

“I don’t think this is over,” he said. “I know it’s not over. I think the public is pretty outraged.”

