Rantoul man charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-GazetteJarvis Garrett appears on a video screen during an arraignment hearing at the Champaign County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Urbana.

URBANA — A Rantoul man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of another man in the village last week.

First Assistant State's Attorney Steve Ziegler said Tuesday that he charged Jarvis Garrett, 26, of the 200 block of Keystone Drive with the Jan. 18 murder of Fate Young, 21, after reviewing reports that suggested the men argued over a drug debt.

If convicted, Garrett faces 20 to 60 years in prison.

Ziegler said police were called to Mr. Young's apartment in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive about 10 p.m. Thursday. They found Mr. Young on a couch in his living room, the victim of multiple stab wounds.

"Police found multiple knives, one of which appeared to have blood on the blade and handle," he said.

Ziegler said about the same time that police had been summoned to Mr. Young's home by one of his friends, Garrett showed up at the Carle Hospital emergency room "with lots of blood on his clothing."

Carle authorities notified police.

Ziegler said medical personnel could find "no significant injuries (on Garrett) except marks on his face." Garrett left the hospital against medical advice but was found Friday morning at his mother's home on Keystone, the address that Garrett had been paroled to in mid-December after being released from prison for a drug-related conviction.

Police had also obtained video from Carle verifying that Garrett was the person who left the hospital.

Ziegler said parole agents and Rantoul police questioned Garrett, who said he had gone to Mr. Young's home to talk about $40 that Mr. Young had reportedly been pressing Garrett to pay him for drugs.

Garrett said Mr. Young got angry and allegedly produced a toy gun. Ziegler said police found a BB gun in his apartment.

"There was a 'tussle' over the knife and he remembers slashing at Young and Young slashing at him and he escapes the apartment," Ziegler recounted. "He puts himself there, he's fighting with a knife, he fled and he is at the hospital."

Ziegler said police also found Mr. Young's baby daughter in the apartment in a bedroom, but she was not harmed or present during the struggle. Mr. Young's girlfriend, who did not live with him, had dropped their child off earlier, he said.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31. Bond was set at $2 million.