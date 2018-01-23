Accident victim died from crash injuries

URBANA — A Savoy man who lost his life in an accident the morning of Jan. 15 on Interstate 57 near Thomasboro died as a result of the injuries sustained in the wreck.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy revealed Robert Bross, 58, died from injuries he received during the crash not from a medical condition.

Final results, however, will not be available for several weeks as the coroner’s office awaits results from toxicology tests, Northrup said.

Mr. Bross was pronounced dead in the emergency department at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

He was employed at Rantoul City Schools for 39 years and had been serving as director of buildings and grounds.

His son, Matthew Bross, is a Rantoul police officer.

Robert Bross was northbound on Interstate 57 when he lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, it went through the median sideways and was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound Ford box truck driven by a 65-year-old Paxton man, whose name was not released.

The Paxton man was also transported to an area hospital with what police said were non life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to state police.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com