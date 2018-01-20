Teen involved in Fashion Nails armed robbery receives probation

URBANA — A Champaign County judge Friday said she was willing to take a chance on a teen from Chicago whose first conviction was for a robbery committed at gunpoint against two women at a Rantoul business.

“Why are you here?” Judge Heidi Ladd asked a 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for taking part in the holdup of Fashion Nails, 1279 E. Grove Ave., on Nov. 9. “This is so out of character for what you are capable of.”

Ladd sentenced the teen to probation after he admitted that he and two others took cash and cellphones from the women. A more serious charge of armed robbery was dismissed.

After robbing the business, the trio took off to the north. The teen was arrested after the car they were in crashed on the south side of Chicago while state troopers were pursuing it. The other two males, also believed to be juveniles, ran, but the teen did not. He had been in custody since the day of the crime.

Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega recommended prison, given the serious nature of the crime, while Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup urged the judge to give the youth a chance at a community-based sentence.

“I really wrestled with this,” said Ladd.

The judge said she came to court prepared to send the teen to juvenile prison, but after reading his letter to her showing remorse, and seeing progress reports from the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, she instead sentenced him to three years of probation and 100 hours of public service.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity, not one I’ve given to many people,” Ladd said.

She called his report from the detention center, where he obtained an “honors level” evaluation, “one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

She noted that the teen had no prior criminal convictions, was polite, intelligent, displayed leadership and is a considered a “role model” to the other detainees.

“It’s a mystery why he’s sitting here right now,” Ladd said, after she asked the boy’s father if he had any idea why his son would have joined the others in what she called a “terrifying” crime for the victims.

The father said he didn’t but offered that his son was being “picked on” at school and that his former friends would no longer be his friends.

mschenk@news-gazette.com



