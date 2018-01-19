Paxton man held in federal child porn case

URBANA — A federal judge Friday ordered that a Paxton man be held on preliminary charges of child-pornography trafficking pending a possible indictment.



A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Urbana against Kenneth W. Slater, 31, who listed an address in the 1000 block of South Washington Street, Paxton.



The complaint, alleging child pornography trafficking between Dec. 11 and Tuesday, followed a search of Slater’s apartment and computer by a special federal officer, FBI agents and Paxton police.



The affidavit in support of the complaint states that a Bloomington police detective assigned to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force first learned in early October that a computer at an IP address later linked to Slater was downloading files suspected to contain images of children engaged in sex acts with adults.



Police obtained a search warrant for Slater’s apartment and computer and served it Tuesday while Slater was there.



He declined to give agents the password to his computer, but agents used their own tools to gain access to the hard drive. They found multiple videos and images of children engaged in sex acts.



Slater is being held in the Macon County jail in Decatur.



