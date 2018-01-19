21-year-old Rantoul man stabbed to death; suspect arrested

Police say Fate Young, 21, was stabbed to death at his home at 1315 Harmon Drive, Rantoul, Thursday night. Jarvis Garrett has been arrested in connection with the death.

RANTOUL — A man paroled from prison a month ago is back in police custody following the death of a Rantoul man Thursday night.

Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said just before 11 a.m. Friday, police arrested Jarvis Garrett, 26, in connection with the stabbing death of Fate Young, 21.

Mr. Young was pronounced dead in his apartment in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive at 10:55 p.m. Thursday.

Rantoul police, assisted by the METRO SWAT team, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Department of Corrections parole agents, arrested Garrett in an apartment in the 200 block of Keystone Drive.

Garrett is being held on a warrant from parole authorities. No criminal charges in connection with Mr. Young’s death have been filed and likely will not be for several days until police have finished their investigation and forwarded reports to the Champaign County state’s attorney.

Investigations Sgt. Justin Bouse said Mr. Young had called a friend after being stabbed Thursday. That person got to his apartment and called police for help just after 10 p.m.

“Officers found Mr. Young with obvious stab wounds to the chest and neck area. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene,” Bouse said.

Police began interviews and found surveillance video that suggested Garrett allegedly went in Mr. Young’s apartment building, a four-plex.

“We also had a report of somebody putting items into a Dumpster behind an apartment complex in the 200 block of Keystone,” Bouse said.

Police did court-authorized ordered searches and collected evidence Friday to help piece together what happened.

Bouse said police believe Garrett and Mr. Young were the only two in the apartment Thursday, but he had “no idea” what may have led to the stabbing.

He also was not certain if the two men knew each other. Garrett has been in Rantoul only about a month, having been paroled to his mother’s address in early December.

“We don’t know if there is a connection, and if there is a connection, what it is,” Bouse said.

Because Garrett is being held for an alleged violation of his parole, there is no rush for the state’s attorney’s office to have to file criminal charges in relation to Mr. Young’s death.

Both Mr. Young and Garrett are known to police.

Garrett was paroled on Dec. 6 for a 2015 drug conviction out of Cook County. Department of Corrections records show he had been to prison twice before on convictions from Cook County — one in 2008 for possession of a

controlled substance and another in 2012 for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Mr. Young had pleaded guilty in early December to obstructing justice, a felony, and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in connection with an incident in Rantoul in September. He was serving a sentence of probation.

mschenk@news-gazette.com





