Sun shining on mirror causes Rantoul house fire

RANTOUL — A bedroom mirror acted as a magnifying glass, resulting in a fire at a Rantoul home Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were called to 1606 Fairway Drive at 1:57 p.m. for the report of a wall fire.

Waters said the sun shined on a mirror, which magnified the rays and caught a wicker basket on fire, which in turn caught the wall on fire.

Damage was estimated at $1,000 and was confined primarily to the wall. Waters said the wall was smoldering when firefighters arrived.

Ten firefighters responded to the call.



Car fire

About an hour earlier, at 12:52 p.m., firefighters responded to a car fire at 325 S. Garrard St.

The owner of an older-model Buick said she tried to start the car, heard a bang, and the engine began smoking.

Waters said the engine caught fire. The car was a total loss.

The fire chief estimated the car’s value at $2,000. He said the owner indicated she hadn’t started the car for a while.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com









