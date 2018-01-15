Savoy man dies from I-57 injuries near Thomasboro

THOMASBORO — A Savoy man has died from injuries sustained on Interstate 57 near Thomasboro Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the 58-year-old male, whose name is not being released at this time, was northbound in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle at 10:18 a.m.

The truck went through the median sideways and was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound Ford box truck driven by a 65-year-old Paxton man.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital, where the driver of the pickup truck died.

State police said the Paxton man, whose name is also not being released at this time, has non life-threatening injuries.

