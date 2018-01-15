Name of Savoy man killed in I-57 wreck near Thomasboro released

URBANA -- Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of the Savoy man who was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Interstate 57 near Thomasboro.

Robert L. Bross was pronounced dead in the emergency department at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Northrup said an autopsy would be conducted today (Tuesday), and an inquest might be scheduled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

THOMASBORO — A Savoy man has died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Interstate 57 near Thomasboro Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the 58-year-old male, whose name is not being released at this time, was northbound in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle at 10:18 a.m.

The truck went through the median sideways and was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound Ford box truck driven by a 65-year-old Paxton man.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital, where the driver of the pickup truck died.

State police said the Paxton man, whose name is also not being released at this time, has non life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, state police said.

