Thomasboro man gets probation for vehicle break-in

URBANA — A Thomasboro man who admitted taking part in a vehicle break-in last fall in Rantoul has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Joseph Stow, 20, was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service, get a substance-abuse evaluation and pay $160 in restitution and more than $330 in court costs.
He pleaded guilty to burglary, admitting that on Nov. 3, he entered a car on Willow Pond Road intending to steal. In return for his guilty plea, another count of use of a forged credit card was dismissed.
Stow had no prior convictions, although records show he received court supervision in May for a misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, which happened in November 2016 in Rantoul.
Stow entered the guilty plea Thursday before Judge Roger Webber, who last week accepted a plea from a co-defendant to misdemeanor theft for a sentence of probation. He had no prior convictions.
Charges of burglary and use of a forged credit card against a third defendant, Joshua Riggleman, 19, of Urbana, are unresolved. He’s due back in court Feb. 6.
