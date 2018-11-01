Gun possession nets man 18 months

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a gun that he wasn’t legally allowed to have last fall has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Demetrius Collins, 20, who listed addresses in the 1300 block of Abram Drive in Rantoul and Paula Drive in Champaign, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Collins admitted that on Nov. 27, he had a gun in a vehicle on North Neil Street in Champaign. He was a passenger in the car and had no firearm owner’s identification card or concealed-carry license.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Collins had been convicted in 2015 of misdemeanor possession of a firearm.

Other charges of possession of a stolen firearm, burglary and unlawful use of weapons were dismissed in return for his plea. He was given credit on his sentence for 45 days already served and fined $200.

