Foosland woman 1 of 2 killed in wreck

PAXTON -- A Foosland woman was one of two people who were killed when their car struck a semi-trailer head-on Thursday west of Paxton.

The crash occurred at 10:09 a.m. on Illinois 9 at Ford County Road 1300 East, District 21 Illinois State Police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the car — a 2001 Mitsubishi Spyder GT convertible — was eastbound on Illinois 9 when the driver lost control and struck a westbound 2016 Freightliner semi head-on, police said.

The driver of the car — Kelsey R. Fottler Bridgwater, 21, of Fisher — and a passenger in the car — Charly J. Jesse, 24, of Jacksonville, Fla. — were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ford County coroner.

Police did not say whether the driver of the semi — Floyd P. Smith, 53, of Fairborn, Ohio — was injured.

The roadway was shut down for about five hours following the accident.

