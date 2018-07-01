Fire damages east side Rantoul apartment building

RANTOUL -- A discarded cigarette was blamed for a fire that caused an estimated $10,000 damage to a Rantoul apartment building Sunday.

Firefighters were called at 9:55 a.m. following a report of a smell of smoke at an apartment building at 1337 Harmon Drive on the village's east side.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said upon arrival, there was an odor of wood burning in the entry area and basement apartments.

The fire was located with a thermal camera beneath an enclosed area under the front porch. Waters said a discarded cigarette caused the fire near the front door.

Only one of the four apartments in the building had been occupied. The tenants were able to return to their apartment, Waters said.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 11 a.m.

